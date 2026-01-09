Police searching for endangered man with mental health issues - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — The Pocatello Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate 40-year-old Matthew Stuart Apted.

He is considered a critically missing endangered person and may be suffering from mental health issues and suicidal ideations, according to a Pocatello police news release.

Matthew left his apartment and belongings in a damaged state at the end of September 2025, police said.

He continued to speak with his family on the phone through text and phone calls until December 16, 2025, when he stated that he would be boarding a plane to Colorado on Dec. 23, according to the release.

Matthew has not been heard from since.

The last known clothing description was of Matthew wearing a long trench coat, and he was seen walking around Yellowstone in Pocatello. He is a white man with brown eyes and hair. He is 6 feet and weighs 175 pounds.

If you have seen Matthew or know where he may be, you’re asked to contact the Pocatello Police Department at 208-234-6100.