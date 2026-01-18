Public invited to free class about how Idaho's wildlife survive winter - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — This winter has been very mild across most of eastern and southeastern Idaho so far. But that doesn’t mean Idaho’s wildlife isn’t still doing some pretty amazing things to get through this winter season. Here is your chance to learn more about it!

Idaho Fish and Game, in partnership with the Idaho Museum of Natural History, is excited to present an upcoming class called “Surviving Winter.”

This class will be held on Saturday, Jan. 24, at the Idaho Museum of Natural History on the Idaho State University campus in Pocatello. The class will run from 1 to 3 p.m. and is free to attend. All ages are welcome.

Participants will learn about the interesting physical adaptations and behaviors wildlife use to get through the chilly months—it’s not just about hibernation and migration either.

There will be a brief presentation followed by fun hands-on activities such as a modified version of the ice water challenge to learn how fat reserves protect against the cold, a feathers and fur touch-and-feel station, creating camouflaged critters, and more.

For those who think learning more about how animals survive the winter sounds really “cool,” then bring your family to this free class.