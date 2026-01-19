Reed's Dairy owner shares 12 lessons he's learned since a massive fire destroyed facility two years ago - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — It’s been two years since a massive fire destroyed the production facility at Reed’s Dairy in Idaho Falls.

The building caught fire on Jan. 18, 2024, around 2:45 p.m. and within hours, it was deemed a total loss.

“In a matter of an afternoon, I went from a multimillion-dollar business to nothing to sell and no way to make any product at all,” owner Alan Reed said Sunday.

Reed’s Dairy is an iconic institution in eastern Idaho. The family-owned milk business was founded in 1955, and their dairy products are usually made, processed and delivered to their customers within hours of cows being milked.

A fire started at the Reed’s Dairy production facility on Jan. 18, 2024. | Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com

An investigation into the cause of the fire was ruled inconclusive.

“There was a space heater in one of the rooms near where the fire started. Firefighters (initially) pointed to that because it was an easy culprit. I kept telling them, ‘It couldn’t be that because it started … near some electrical panels.’ That wall was completely gone,” Reed told EastIdahoNews.com in November. “The official declaration from the investigator is that (the cause) was undetermined.”

The building was rebuilt and a new 25,000-square-foot production facility opened in November “because of the amazing people I am blessed to work with at our company,” Reed said.

The dairy owner said he appreciates the support his company has received from the community and, in a heartfelt message posted Sunday on Facebook, shared 12 lessons he’s learned over the past two years: