Reward for illegally killed wolf increased to $31k - East Idaho News

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Montana (Daily Montanan) — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks announced this week that the reward for information about a wolf killed out-of-season has increased by $30,000.

FWP originally announced a $1,000 reward for information on a wolf killed in wolf management unit 313, just north of Yellowstone National Park. The three-wolf quota for the unit was reached by hunters in mid-November, but wildlife officials found a wolf collar cut off an animal and thrown into a tree in late December.

Game wardens believe the collared wolf was killed around 10 p.m., on Christmas Day.

The Large Carnivore Fund and Wolves of the Rockies together offered the additional $30,000 reward for information to help wildlife officials.

Anyone with possible information is encouraged to contact Gardiner game warden Kameron Rauser at (406) 224-5207 or visit tipmont.mt.gov to provide details. Members of the public who bring contact the department with tips may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.