Rexburg Christmas Bird Count lowest in six years - East Idaho News

“Do you think we are going to find any horned larks today?” asked my birding partner for the Rexburg Christmas Bird Count of 2025, Danae Romrell. “Without any snow on the ground, they probably won’t be on the roads.”

“We have hit every spot but one where they usually are,” I replied, “So we still have a chance, but it is not looking good.”

We decided to finish most of our area before checking out that last spot where the horned larks are sometimes at. We had set our goal to get 30 species for the day and we hit it with a lone dark-eyed junco as snow began to fall.

We had been dealing with a stiff southwest wind all day, and as the snowfall became heavy, the wind switched and blasted out of the north. We decided to call it a day, but as we turned around, a flock of about 15 birds flew by looking for shelter from the wind.

A flock of Horned larks on the Rexburg Bench. | Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com

“Those are horned larks,” exclaimed Danae, as they flew by her window. The snow was so heavy that we could only see about 25 feet, but we could see the small birds out in the stubble field. After about 15 minutes, the snow squall departed, leaving about two inches of snow covering the fields.

We waited until the snow stopped so we could get an estimate of how many birds were in several flocks of larks that had come close to the road. Knowing that large flocks often contain other species of rare birds, we studied the flocks, counting about 300 Horned larks with three snow buntings and a lapland longspur. We were happy to end our day with 33 species.

Danae and I were only one of five groups counting for the Rexburg Christmas Count. Each group was assigned a separate area so duplicate counts would be difficult and we had the Rexburg Bench area where horned larks, snow buntings and a longspur are usually found.

All of the compilers identified a total of 51 species compared to 62 in 2024 and 60 in 2023, with the most numerous species being European starlings at 2,399 birds. The second most numerous species was Trumpeter swans with 994, followed by mallard ducks with 473.

Part of a flock of American robins feeding on crab apples during the Christmas bird count which had 262 robins counted. | Bill Schiess, EastIdahoNews.com

The number of hawks continued to be low, with only two rough-legged, one ferruginous, 19 red-tailed and five northern harriers. The only owls that were seen on the count-day were two great grays. The number of waxwings was also down with, no bohemians observed, and only 11 cedars were seen.

Due to the warm winter and the lack of snow, the American robins were abundant with 262 counted and 274 Eurasian collared-doves continuing to increase in population as they have in the last 10 years. These invasive birds breed year around and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game allows harvest of them all year with no limit on them.

Ryan Gardner, the compiler for the Rexburg Christmas Bird Count, was pleased with the effort of those involved in this activity. “This count requires dedicated effort from some really good birders. We’re grateful for their efforts. Getting this information provides important data for conservation efforts around the country in the wake of reports that we have lost approximately 1/3 of our breeding birds in North America in the past 55 years.”

This next Saturday, Jan. 3, some the same compilers at Rexburg will be in Howe conducting the Howe Christmas Bird Count that will be critical in counting the raptors which appears to be missing.