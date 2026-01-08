Riverbend Awareness Project focus on radon this month - East Idaho News

In the first episode series of 2026, the Riverbend Awareness Project sits down with program specialist Carolee Cooper from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to break down what radon is and what we need to know about it.

Cooper shares how this radioactive gas can enter homes and its hazards to lung health. Testing and mitigation are the main topics of conversation, and the episodes dive deeper into differences in testing and mitigation. There are short and long-term tests and passive and active mitigation systems. Long-term exposure to radon is a main concern so retesting every few years remains essential, even for homes that already have mitigation in place.

Beyond homeowners, the conversation expands to community settings such as schools, daycares, and rental properties. The episodes introduce valuable programs like Idaho’s library radon testing initiative, free daycare test kits, and the Northwest Radon Poster Contest, which encourages children to learn about radon early and share that knowledge with their families. These statewide outreach efforts underscore the importance of widespread awareness and education.

Whether you’re a homeowner or renter, this two-part series provides practical guidance and reliable resources to help you understand radon and reduce your risk.

Find current and past episodes of the Riverbend Awareness Project wherever you enjoy podcasts or on the Riverbend Media Group podcast page here.