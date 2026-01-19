Semi catches fire after two-vehicle crash on I-15 near Idaho Falls - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Idaho State Police.

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 5:49 a.m. on Jan. 19, on southbound Interstate 15 near milepost 125 in Idaho Falls.

A 55-year-old male from Alberta, Canada, was traveling southbound in a 2024 white Volvo semitruck. A 25-year-old male from Monteview was also traveling southbound in a white Kenworth semi-truck. The Volvo rear-ended the Kenworth at milepost 125, where both vehicles came to rest. The Volvo blocked both southbound lanes, and the cab caught fire.

Both lanes were closed for approximately four hours, and traffic was diverted at exit 128. The left lane has since reopened; however, the right lane remains closed while crews and tow operators continue clearing the scene.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts and were not injured.

Idaho State Police was assisted by the Idaho Transportation Department, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, and Idaho Falls Fire Department.