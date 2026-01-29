Sharon Eubank, Global Director of Humanitarian Services, answers 7 Questions with Emmy - East Idaho News

Every week I’m interviewing fascinating people in our community, nation and around the world.

Sharon Eubank is the Global Director of Humanitarian Services for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She recently released a book called “Doing Small Things with Great Love: How Everyday Humanitarians Are Changing the World.”

Here’s what I asked Sharon:

How did you get your job and what exactly do you do?

You have traveled all over the world helping people. What’s one of the main things you have learned?

How can kids my age get involved in helping others in need?

When you were my age, what did you want to do when you got older?

What made you decide to write a book and what is it about?

What do you like to do for fun?

Can you share a piece of advice with me?

Watch my entire interview with Sharon in the video player above.

