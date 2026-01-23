Should we save for fun while still paying off debt? - East Idaho News

Dear Dave,

My wife and I are on Baby Step 2 of your plan. Right now, we’re almost finished paying off the last of our non-mortgage debt, which includes unpaid taxes from previous years and some old credit card bills. We’re in a much better place financially than we used to be, and I’d like to start putting a little money aside for a vacation and a couple of other fun things down the road. My wife disagrees with this idea. She wants to stick to your plan 100% and finishing paying off the debt, then move on to fleshing out our fully-funded emergency fund. I think we make enough money to do both. What do you think?

Jackson

Dear Jackson,

In general, it’s okay to save up for things like vacations and other fun stuff. In fact, it’s what I recommend, rather than creating debt by piling things like that onto credit cards. But your idea isn’t what I teach when it comes to getting out of debt and gaining control of your finances. So, I can’t tell you I think it’s a good idea.

The reason people are successful following my plan is because I teach common sense and discipline, combined with an uncompromising, scorched-earth kind of intensity. You have unpaid taxes, not to mention credit card debt, still hanging over your heads. And you’re talking about planning vacations and buying toys? I’m sorry, man. That’s just plain irresponsible. Why would you want to take a chance on jeopardizing—or even slowing down—your journey to get out of debt, save money and achieve financial peace?

There’s a process here, Jackson. And millions of people all over the country can tell you, from experience, that it works. There’s an idea, a concept behind what I teach. And when you plug into it, and stay plugged in, you’re going to start moving in a positive direction faster than you ever thought possible.

Behaviors have to change. The more dramatically they change, the better the results and the faster you fix things. But if you don’t dive in head-first, if you try to cut corners here and there, you’re going to mess things up. Think about it. You two have already saved a beginner emergency fund, and you’re so close to being completely debt-free except for your home.

I’m begging you, man. Keep on keeping on just a little longer. I promise you it will be worth it!

— Dave