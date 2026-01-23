UPDATE: Missing elderly man located in Fremont County - East Idaho News

UPDATE

Virgil Barg has been located and is safe. The silver alert has been canceled.

ORIGINAL STORY

PARKER — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered elderly man.

Virgil Barg, 81, was last seen at 2 p.m. Thursday westbound on Spruce Street in Parker. He was on foot.

Barg is diabetic and takes insulin daily, but does not have his medication, according to an alert issued by the sheriff’s office.

Barg is 5’6″ and weighs 175 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a winter hat, a greenish gray jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Barg is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (208) 624-4482 Option 2.