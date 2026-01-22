Simplot Games welcoming Olympic and Paralympic champions Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from The Simplot Games.

POCATELLO — The Simplot Games will welcome Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall to Pocatello for the 46th annual Simplot Games. The national high school track and field event returns to Idaho State University’s ICCU Dome Feb. 19-21. Registration is now open. Athletes and teams can register online here.

As high school seniors, Davis-Woodhall and Woodhall first met at the 2017 Simplot Games in Pocatello, where Tara set the still-standing long jump record and the two combined to win five events.

Woodhall, a bilateral amputee sprinter, became the first double-amputee to earn an NCAA Division I track scholarship and has since won multiple Paralympic medals, including gold in the men’s 400 meters at the 2024 Paralympics. Davis-Woodhall is a world-class long jumper who set American junior records, has remained undefeated in the long jump over the past two years, and captured gold at the 2024 Olympics, 2024 World Indoor Championships, and 2025 World Championships.

“We are thrilled to welcome Hunter and Tara back to the Simplot Games as this year’s honored Olympic and Paralympic Athletes,” said Kristi Borgholthaus, Executive Director of the Simplot Games. “Their journey—from meeting here in Pocatello at our Simplot Games in 2017—to becoming Olympic and Paralympic champions—embodies the spirit of perseverance and excellence that inspires every young athlete who steps onto our track.”

The Simplot Games attracts top high school athletes from across the country, yet remains an open meet, where athletes do not need a qualifying time or distance to compete. Everyone is welcome at the Games. Admission is free for spectators.

More than 2,000 track and field athletes will compete and have the chance to mingle with Olympic legends beyond the Woodhalls, including Andre Phillips, Willie Banks, Stacy Dragila, and Tyson Gunter.

Though much of the action takes place at the Games, the highly anticipated Dick Fosbury Breakfast will take place on Saturday, Feb. 21, and feature a moderated Q&A session with the Woodhalls. Tickets are required for the breakfast and can be purchased online at the Simplot Games store (www.simplotgames.com/games-store).