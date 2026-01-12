Snowmobilers rescued after becoming stuck near Island Park - East Idaho News

ISLAND PARK — Two snowmobilers visiting from North Dakota were rescued late Saturday night after becoming stranded in a remote stretch of the Centennial Range near Island Park.

Fremont County Search and Rescue was dispatched around 7:50 p.m. to the Schneider Creek area after the riders reported they were in distress. Officials said the pair became stuck due to limited snowpack and unfamiliar terrain in the backcountry, which sits within Clark County.

Rescuers rode snowmobiles into the area and then snowshoed roughly a quarter mile to reach the stranded individuals. Clark County Search and Rescue also responded and linked up with Fremont County teams in the field.

Crews located the snowmobilers around midnight and were able to free both the riders and their machines before escorting them back to the trailhead. Everyone returned safely by about 1 a.m., and no injuries were reported.

Fremont County Search and Rescue reminds anyone heading into the backcountry to verify snow conditions, carry proper navigation tools, and familiarize themselves with the terrain before venturing out.