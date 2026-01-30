Speedy goat on the lam in Idaho Falls has been captured - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A 4-month-old male goat running amok in town was safely captured Friday after avoiding its owners and authorities for about two days.

In a Friday morning Facebook post, the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter said the “speed goat” was corralled into safety by animal control officers in under 20 minutes.

“This elusive escape artist zigged, zagged, and showed off some serious speed,” the post stated. “We’re happy to report he is now safe, warm, and relaxing at the shelter. Due to his lightning-fast moves, we’ve officially named him Lightning McQueen.”

Magen Ayres, the goat’s soon-to-be former owner, said this “naughty” goat breached containment on Wednesday morning after only a few days at her residence.

“I love goats,” Ayres said. “And my husband thought it would be a great idea to surprise me with a goat for our anniversary coming up, despite us all telling him that’s a really bad idea. So he went and picked up a goat on Sunday anyway, and here we are.”

Ayres said the goat was initially in a little shed, which Ayres disliked, so they removed a side panel so he could come and go into a fenced area. But the goat jumped the fence and ran down the alleyway. Ayres’ husband circled the neighborhood but was unable to find him.

Then came the social media posts and the AI memes.

A Facebook post for the escaped goat in Idaho Falls. | Facebook

A Facebook post for the escaped goat in Idaho Falls. | Facebook

Reports, pictures, and videos of the goat came from the middle Yellowstone Highway near the intersection with 17th Street, behind the Sandwich Tree, near Hawthorn Elementary, near a church on 14th Street, and the surrounding area. Some users also made the goat into a meme.

Ayres said she’s seen some posts where the goat was placed atop the water tower downtown with AI and many puns such as “we’ve goat to catch him.”

“(I) never saw this coming on my 2026 bingo card,” Ayres said.

A Facebook post for the escaped goat in Idaho Falls. | Facebook

A Facebook post for the escaped goat in Idaho Falls. | Facebook

On Friday morning, Ayres said there were sightings of the goat on West Yellowstone and Pancheri. They rushed over to look for it, with no luck. But animal control was able to spot him.

According to Jessica Clements, a public information officer for the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter, it took three animal control officers to corral the goat.

“While the team is enjoying their time with him and he has clearly gained quite a following on social media, goats are considered livestock and cannot be kept within Idaho Falls city limits,” Clements said over a text. “Urban environments are not ideal for goats or other livestock. In this case, the owners are city residents, so Idaho Falls Animal Shelter is working with them to find a new and more appropriate home for him.”

“I had already lined up a new home for him before he ever escaped,” Ayres said. “She had told me she would come later in the week or this weekend to get him, so she is meeting me at the animal shelter.”

But this may not be the last people will see of the quickest goat in town.

“I’m sure (the new owner) will have lots of random Idaho Falls visitors come summertime,” Ayres said.

And there’s a lesson to be learned from all this.

“Do not get a goat for your wife for your anniversary,” she said.