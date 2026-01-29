State lawmaker wants to honor North Idaho firefighters killed in ambush - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — A North Idaho lawmaker wants to honor North Idaho firefighters killed and injured after a sniper allegedly ambushed them after starting a brush fire last summer.

House Concurrent Resolution 24 by Rep. Joe Alfieri, a Republican from Coeur d’Alene, would declare that the Idaho Legislature “recognizes the bravery of all first responders and commits to supporting measures that enhance their safety.”

Law enforcement in June said a man killed two firefighters and critically injured another who were trying to battle a brush fire in Coeur d’Alene. The firefighters killed were Battalion Chief John Morrison, of the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department, and Battalion Chief Frank Harwood, of Kootenai County Fire and Rescue. David Tysdal, of the Coeur d’Alene Fire Department, was also injured.

The resolution before the Legislature would honor the memory of Harwood and Morrison “for their heroic actions and ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty” and extend “deepest condolences to their families, colleagues, and the communities they served.” The resolution would also recognize “the bravery of” Tysdal, the injured firefighter, and extend “support and gratitude to him, his family, his colleagues and the community that he has served.”

The resolution is cosponsored by nine other Idaho House lawmakers.

The House State Affairs Committee on Wednesday advanced the bill to the House floor with little discussion, teeing the resolution up for a floor vote in the coming days or weeks.

