Stay warm indoors with these new shows coming to Netflix in February - East Idaho News

Though there’s no snow outside, it’s still pretty cold in east Idaho — cold enough to warrant a refusal to venture out, I’d say. The good news is, Netflix wants to help you stave off indoor boredom with a variety of new shows in February.

Have you seen “The Lincoln Lawyer” yet? Fans of the show are beyond excited for Season 4 to drop this Thursday, Feb. 5. This season, defense attorney Mickey Haller is on trial for a murder he didn’t commit and must work to prove his innocence, while also trying to find the real murderer.

There’s also been a lot of buzz about the new series “How to Get to Heaven from Belfast,” which debuts on Feb. 12. Netflix describes the show as “a not-so-wee mystery series about three best pals on a frantic mission to unearth the truth.” And you may recognize its creator, Lisa McGee, as the creator of “Derry Girls.”

Looking for something new for the kids? The animated series “The Creature Cases” is out with an all-new season on Feb. 9. Netflix says kids can tag along with special agents Sam and Kit as they travel the world solving mysteries and learning some science and technology along the way.

Here’s the full list of what’s new on Netflix in February.

Coming in February

Sometime in February

“In the Mud,” Season 2 (Netflix original)

Feb. 1

Glitter & Gold: Ice Dancing” (Netflix documentary)

“The American President”

“The Bucket List”

“Crazy, Stupid, Love”

“Ex Machina”

“Flipped”

“Focus”

“The Glass House”

“Heartland,” Season 18

“Homefront”

“Hell or High Water”

“How to Train Your Dragon” (2010)

“How to Train Your Dragon 2” (2014)

“Independence Day”

“Lee Daniels’ The Butler”

“Letters to Juliet”

“Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates”

“The Mirror Has Two Faces”

“Mississippi Grind”

“Mrs. Doubtfire”

“Night at the Museum”

“Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian”

“Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb”

“Rumor Has It…”

“Vertical Limit”

“The Way Home,” Season 3

“You’ve Got Mail”

“Zero Dark Thirty”

Feb. 3

“Mo Gilligan: In The Movement” (Netflix comedy special)

“Night Court,” Seasons 1-3

Feb. 4

“Is It Cake? Valentines” (Netflix series)

“Is it Cake?” host Mikey Day is dressed in pink for a special season of the baking competition show coming to Netflix in February. | Courtesy Netflix

Feb. 5

“Cash Queens” (Netflix series)

“The Lincoln Lawyer,” Season 4 (Netflix series)

“Samuel,” Season 1

“Search Party,” Seasons 1-5

“Unfamiliar,” Season 1 (Netflix series)

Feb. 6

“Overboard”

“Queen of Chess” (Netflix documentary)

“Salvador,” Season 1 (Netflix series)

“Yoh! Bestie” (Netflix film)

Feb. 9

“Matter of Time” (Netflix documentary)

“The Creature Cases: Chapter 7” (Netflix family)

Feb. 10

“Free Fire”

“How to Train Your Dragon (2025)”

“Motorvalley,” Season 1 (Netflix series)

“This is I” (Netflix film)

Feb. 11

“Kohrra,” Season 2 (Netflix series)

“Lead Children” (Netflix series)

“Love Is Blind,” Season 10 (Netflix series)

“State of Fear” (Netflix film)

“What I Like About You,” Seasons 1-4

Feb. 12

“The Black Phone”

“How to Get to Heaven from Belfast,” Season 1 (Netflix series)

“Million Follower Detective,” Season 1 (Netflix series)

Roísín Gallagher, Sinéad Keenan, Caoilfhionn Dunne star in the Netflix series “How to get to Heaven from Belfast,” which debuts on Feb. 12. | Courtesy Netflix

Feb. 13

“A Father’s Miracle” (Netflix film)

“The Art of Sarah” (Netflix series)

“Bunny” (2025)

“Museum of Innocence,” Season 1 (Netflix series)

“Suburgatory,” Seasons 1-3

“Tyler Perry’s Joes College Road Trip” (Netflix film)

Feb. 15

“The Hunting Party,” Season 1

“Stargate SG-1,” Seasons 1-10

Feb. 17

“Sommore: Chandelier Fly” (Netflix comedy special)

“Star Search” season finale (Netflix live event)

Feb. 18

“Being Gordon Ramsay” (Netflix documentary)

Gordon Ramsay talks with a construction worker in a scene from the Netflix documentary “Being Gordon Ramsay,” which debuts on Feb. 18. | Courtesy Netflix

Feb. 19

“Life After Beth”

“The Iron Claw”

“The Night Agent,” Season 3 (Netflix series)

“The Swedish Connection” (Netflix film)

“Wakefield”

Feb. 20

“The Addams Family” (2019)

“The Addams Family 2” (2021)

“The Expendables (2010)

“The Expendables 2”

“The Expendables 3”

“The Expendables 4”

“Firebreak” (Netflix film)

“Laggies”

“Mike & Molly,” Seasons 1-6

“The Orphans” (Netflix film)

“Strip Law,” Season 1 (Netflix series)

Feb. 24

“Taylor Tomlinson: Prodigal Daughter” (Netflix comedy special)

Feb. 26

“Bridgerton,” Season 4, Part 2 (Netflix series)

“BAKI-DOU: The Invincible Samurai,” Season 1 (Netflix orignal anime)

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” Seasons 7-8

“Crap Happens,” Season 1 (Netflix series)

Feb. 27

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” Season 8 (Netflix documentery)

“Trap House” (2025)

The fourth season of “Bridgerton” turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), seen here with love interest Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha). “Bridgerton” Season 4, Part 2 debuts in February. | Courtesy Netflix

Last Call:

Leaving Feb. 1

“28 Days Later”

“Charlie’s Angels” (2000)

“Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs”

“Did You Hear About The Morgans?”

“Dr. Dolittle” (1998)

“Dr. Dolittle 2”

“Forever My Girl”

“Groundhog Day”

“I Still Know What You Did Last Summer”

“Kath and Kim,” Seasons 1-4

“Licorice Pizza

“Parasite” (2019)

“Radio”

“RV”

“The Patriot”

“The Terminator”

“What Lies Beneath”

Leaving Feb. 5

“Election”

“Mean Girls”

Leaving Feb. 6

“Bride Wars”

Leaving Feb. 8

“Spencer”

Leaving Feb. 9

“Dérè: An African Tale”

Leaving Feb. 10

“Fate/Apocrypha” (2017 Netflix original)

“Married to Work,” Season 1

Leaving Feb. 15

“Everybody’s Fine”

Leaving Feb. 16

“Warrior,” Seasons 1-3

Leaving Feb. 17

“Zodiac”

Leaving Feb. 18

“Don’t Say a Word”

“The Texas Chainsaw Massacre”

Leaving Feb. 20

“Operation Finale”

“Shakespeare in Love”

Leaving Feb. 21

“Cocaine Cowboys 2”

Leaving Feb. 22

“Red”

Leaving Feb. 24

“The Island”

Leaving Feb. 26

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” Seasons 3-4

Leaving Feb. 27