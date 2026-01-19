Stone's earns major honor, named one of the top-performing Kia dealers in the world - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Stone’s Kia of Idaho Falls has earned a major national honor, receiving the 2025 Kia Platinum Prestige Award. It’s one of the highest honors the automaker bestows on its top-performing dealerships worldwide, according to a news release.

The award places Stone’s Kia in the top 3% of all Kia dealerships across the globe. Of nearly 1,100 Kia dealerships in North America, only 18 received the recognition this year, with just four located in the Western United States.

The Platinum Prestige Award highlights excellence across all areas of dealership operations, including customer service, facility standards, sales, management, quality, and service performance. Kia officials say recipients consistently demonstrate an exceptional customer experience.

“This award is a testament to our incredible team and the trust our customers place in us every day,” said Kyle Stringham, general manager of Stone’s Kia. “To be recognized among the best Kia dealerships in the nation—and the world—is something we are extremely proud of.”

Stone’s Kia is part of Stone’s Auto Group, a locally owned dealership network led by the Loveland family, which has served Idaho communities for generations. Leaders say the award reflects the group’s ongoing commitment to high-quality service while maintaining strong local roots.