Student hit in the crosswalk near Caldwell High suffers shattered pelvis - East Idaho News

CALDWELL — A student who was hit by a car on Thursday while using the crosswalk on South Indiana Ave. by Caldwell High School is currently in the ICU following surgery for a shattered pelvis.

The student’s mother, Brenda Nevarez, told Idaho News 6 on Friday that her injured son, 15-year-old Angel Ramirez, may also require additional surgeries.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help navigate the rising medical costs associated with Angel’s hospital stay.

“Every donation — no matter the amount — will go directly toward helping my son heal and easing the financial burden on our family,” reads a statement from Nevarez on the GoFundMe page.

“Right now, our focus is on getting him through this critical stage and supporting his healing, both physically and emotionally,” the statement continues.

Neighbors have expressed that the crosswalk has seen a litany of close calls, and some doubt the recently implemented crosswalk lights are doing enough to prevent accidents like this.

Caldwell police say the driver involved in Thursday’s incident was cited for inattentive driving. The department also says patrols in the area have increased in recent weeks and that they are working with the Caldwell School District on additional safety measures.