Suspected mountain lion attack in Colorado leaves woman dead - East Idaho News

Suspected mountain lion attack in Colorado leaves woman dead

Karina Tsui, CNN

(CNN) — A woman was found dead Thursday on a hiking trail in northern Colorado, in what authorities believe to be a rare fatal mountain lion attack.

Hikers on the Crosier Mountain trail in Larimer County spotted a mountain lion near a person lying on the ground around 12:15 p.m., according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The hikers drove the animal away by throwing rocks before finding the victim had no pulse.

map showing location of suspected mountain lion attack
Associated Press

“Mountain lion attacks in Colorado are considered to be very rare,” CPW spokesperson Kara Van Hoose said at a news conference. While 28 previous attacks have been reported to CPW since 1990, the last fatal attack was in 1999, the agency said.

The Larimer County coroner is expected to release the victim’s identity and cause of death, Van Noose said.

Wildlife involved in attacks on humans must be euthanized for public safety, CPW said. The animals will be tested for human DNA to determine whether they were responsible for the attack and will also be examined for any abnormalities or neurological diseases like rabies and avian influenza.

Colorado is home to an estimated 3,800 to 4,000 mountain lions with populations growing since they were classified as a big game species in 1965, according to CPW’s website.

Living mostly in brushy areas and woodlands in low elevation, the animals largely prey on deer and elk.

CPW advises anyone who encounters a mountain lion to make noise, hold objects overhead to appear bigger and slowly back away.

CPW, which is leading the investigation, said officers shot at a lion on the scene, and later tracked and euthanized it. Another lion in the area was also euthanized by officers.

Man fought off a mountain lion weeks before a suspected fatal Colorado attack

mountain lion in trees
This photo provided by Gary Messina shows a mountain lion in the brush between two trees along the Crosier Mountain trail in the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests near Glen Haven, Colo., on Nov 11, 2025. | Gary Messina via Associated Press

A solo hiker who authorities believe was killed by a mountain lion on a remote Colorado trail on New Year’s Day was not the first person to encounter one of the predators in the area in recent weeks.

Gary Messina said he was running along the same trail on a dark November morning when his headlamp caught the gleam of two eyes in the nearby brush. Messina used his phone to snap a quick photo before a mountain lion rushed him.

Messina said he threw the phone at the animal, kicked dirt and yelled as the lion kept trying to circle behind him. After a couple of harrowing minutes he broke a bat-sized stick off a downed log, hit the lion in the head with it and it ran off, he said.

The woman whose body was found Thursday on the same Crosier Mountain trail had “wounds consistent with a mountain lion attack,” said Kara Van Hoose with Colorado Parks and Wildlife. An autopsy is scheduled for next week, said Rafael Moreno with the Larimer County Coroner’s Office.

— Matthew Brown, Associated Press

