Tears, flags and an emotional farewell: Students surprise beloved teacher as he departs for the Navy - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — Students lined the hallways waving American flags at Eagle Rock Middle School Thursday afternoon in a surprise send-off for their PE teacher, Sean Steo, who is joining the U.S. Navy.

Steo said he will be back for one more half-day on Friday to “run the mile one more time” with his students, then he’s off to Newport, Rhode Island, for officer candidate school.

“I feel amazed, I’m shocked,” Steo said. “I’ve been talking to the kids every day. I thought that would be my chance to say goodbye. So all of this really was a shock to me.”

Students hold up a banner at Eagle Rock Middle School. | Cody Roberts, EastIdahoNews.com

After Steo walked around the school, accompanied by his parents, everyone flocked to the gymnasium for a quick assembly. Seto entered to find students holding banners that said “We’re so proud of you” and “We will miss you.” Then a choir of students sang “Anchors Aweigh.”

As Steo held back tears, the students called for him to give a speech.

“I can’t thank you enough, guys,” Steo said. “This place has been more to me than I could ever say. The truth is I’m going to miss you all very, very much,” he said.

A fellow teacher, Erin Nazario, organized the event.

Sean Steo waves to students during a surprise send-off as he’s soon joining the U.S. Navy. | Cody Roberts, EastIdahoNews.com

“Sean is like my little brother, and as proud of him and as happy as I am for him, I am so sad we won’t have him anymore here at the school,” Nazario said. “He is always a bright light.”

“(Nazario) is amazing,” Steo said. “The best friend I’ve ever had, for sure.”

Steo said it’s been a long process entering the Navy, as he’s been talking to recruiters for about 15 months. He has been at Eagle Rock Middle School for four years, and he said he was not expecting to be so popular as he exits.

After the assembly, students surrounded Steo and asked him to sign their flags and tennis shoes. Many hugged him with tears in their eyes. The faculty reminded them they had to make it to their buses.

“I am a firm believer that anyone who is going to go off and serve their country needs a good send-off to know they’re loved,” Nazario said.