Teen airlifted to hospital following 2-vehicle collision - East Idaho News

BRUNEAU – A teenage driver was airlifted to the hospital Monday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash in Owyhee County.

A news release from Idaho State Police says it happened just before noon near milepost 64 on State Highway 51 in Bruneau about 63 miles southeast of Boise.

A 63-year-old Boise man was headed south in a 2026 Ford Explorer. The teen, driving a Honda ATV, hit the Ford Explorer. The ATV came to rest in the northbound lanes of State Highway 51.

The teen driver was not wearing a helmet and was taken by helicopter to a local hospital. The teen’s condition is unclear.

All lanes of travel were blocked for about two hours.

Idaho State Police is still investigating.