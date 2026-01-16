Teens rescue man pinned in side-by-side wreck in Utah backcountry - East Idaho News

HUNTINGTON, Utah (TMX) — A group of teenagers is being hailed for their quick action of rendering aid to a man who became trapped under his side-by-side after a crash in a remote area of Utah.

The Emery County Sheriff’s Office said a man called 911 in the late afternoon on Monday to report he had crashed his side-by-side and was trapped under the vehicle. Dispatchers acquired his GPS position near Calf Canyon in the San Rafael Swell — remote, rugged terrain in south-central Utah.

Deputy Lake, who was in the area, “rushed” to the scene and arrived to find the local Elements wilderness group had already lifted the side-by-side off the man and begun first aid. Elements is a wilderness therapy program for teens and young adults. Search and rescue personnel arrived to assist, and a medical helicopter was dispatched to the scene.

Per reports, the man sustained serious injuries, including fractures to his back and pelvis, but is expected to recover.

Sheriff Tyson Huntington said on Facebook that the man was lucky the wilderness group and a deputy happened to be nearby.

“The location of this accident is very remote and does not get a lot of traffic, especially this time of year. The odds of people and an ECSO deputy being so close are not great, yet for some reason people were there and were capable of helping,” he said.

“To the Elements Wilderness Program group, I want to say you probably saved a man’s life,” Huntington said. “You selflessly worked together to serve another. That is great — be proud of yourselves. Please know of my immense gratitude for your actions.”