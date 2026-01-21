Texas McDonald's worker accused of using personal device to charge customers' cards - East Idaho News

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) — Police are issuing a warning after a man allegedly stole from customers’ credit cards at a McDonald’s northwest of Fort Worth.

Police in Springtown say 19-year-old Giovanni Blount, of Poolville, took legitimate payments from McDonald’s customers, then allegedly tapped customers’ cards again on a personal device, creating a fraudulent charge of $10 to $20 to an account he controlled.

Police say they counted more than 50 fraudulent charges. Investigators believe Blount collected about $680 before he was arrested on Sunday.

He faces a first-degree felony in the fraud case. Investigators say Blount posted a $30,000 bond on Monday.

Springtown Police said this incident serves as an important reminder that financial crimes can happen quickly and often go unnoticed without regular monitoring.

To help protect yourself and your finances, the Springtown Police Department recommends the following safety measures: