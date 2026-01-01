The 2025 Secret Santa Special - part 2 - East Idaho News

A local Secret Santa gave $1 million to deserving people in eastern Idaho over the past two months. Every day, since November 1, the East Idaho News elves delivered gifts from Secret Santa.

The deliveries are now over, but in this Secret Santa Special, you can watch a collection of all of the surprises since Thanksgiving. You can watch part 1 of our 2025 Secret Santa special here.

We hope you had a wonderful holiday season and look forward to Secret Santa returning in 2026.