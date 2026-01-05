The famous Wyoming cabins featured in a popular Hollywood western - East Idaho News

Editor’s note: This episode was originally published on Oct. 12, 2025.

Two cabins in Jackson, Wyoming are what’s left of a set for a Hollywood western filmed in the area during the 1950s. One of them is five miles north of Jackson in Kelly and the other is under the ownership of History Jackson Hole, a museum in town.

This week on “It’s Worth Mentioning,” Rett Nelson speaks with local researcher Samantha Ford and dives into the history of these cabins, the film in which they were featured and why Jackson was selected as the production site.

