These Bonneville County roads are closed for the winter - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.

Each year a number of backcountry roads close for the winter. The biggest clue to which roads are affected are the big “Road Closed” signs and metal gates.

These areas do not have winter maintenance and are only open to track vehicles and some private property owners.

Already, our deputies have encountered people who crash into the gates and drive past road closed signs, resulting in a citation. Aside from the potential citation, having to be rescued in closed areas with little to no cell service can be a serious danger.

It’s important to obey these closures at the sign or gate where they are closed. Just because vehicle tracks go beyond a sign or gate DOES NOT mean it’s open or passable. Tracked vehicles and groomers may be in your way unexpectedly, and we’d hate for someone to get hurt just because they took a chance going beyond the sign.

The list of closed roads include:

– McCoy Creek Rd, Bear Creek Rd, Snake River Rd, Traughber Rd

– Campbell Rd, High Country Rd, Antelope Creek Rd,

– Birch Creek Rd, Schluter Rd, Meadow Creek Rd

– 115th E past Johnson Hill, Blacktail Rd

– Foothill areas of 97th N, 95th E, 65th N, Buck Rd, 33rd N, 9th S, 49th S

– Kepps Crossing, Eagle Pass Rd, Trail Hollow Rd

– Blackfoot Reservoir Rd, Bone Rd, Grays Lake Rd

A link to the Bonneville County map system can be found here.

As always, roads will reopen in the spring when it’s safe and they’re properly maintained.