This 8-year-old pointer mix needs a home with an active family - East Idaho News

Axel, an 8-year-old Pointer mix, is our Pet of the Week.

He is house-broken and loves chew toys.

Victoria at the Snake River Animal Shelter in Idaho Falls says he would thrive in a family with older kids because “he’s always ready to go.”

He needs a home with “an active family who is ready to go on adventures with him.”

“Age does not hold him back at all,” Victoria says.

To meet Axel face-to-face or learn more, stop by the shelter at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard during regular business hours. It’s open from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. It closes at 5 p.m. on Saturday. You can also visit the website or call (208) 523-4219.