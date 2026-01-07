Three rushed to hospital after pickup crashes into semi in Kimberly - East Idaho News

KIMBERLY — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday that sent three people to the hospital and shut down lanes on Kimberly Road for hours.

The collision happened around 12:45 a.m. at the intersection of Kimberly Road and North 3400 East in Twin Falls County.

According to ISP, an 18-year-old Jerome man driving a 2010 Ford F-150 failed to stop at a stop sign while heading south on 3400 East. His pickup collided with the side of a westbound 2014 Freightliner semi hauling an empty tanker trailer.

The impact caused the semi to jackknife, blocking all eastbound lanes. The pickup came to rest in the westbound lanes. Troopers say the semi also hit a power pole, though it remained upright and power lines stayed intact. Idaho Power crews responded to assess the damage.

The semi driver, a 55-year-old man from Kuna, along with his passenger, a 41-year-old Twin Falls man, and the pickup driver were all taken by ambulance to a local hospital. ISP says everyone involved was wearing a seat belt.

All lanes have reopened.