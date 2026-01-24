Treasure Valley school bus driver arrested on child porn charges - East Idaho News

BOISE – A Treasure Valley school bus driver has been arrested for allegedly distributing child pornography.

Investigators with the Idaho Attorney General’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force took 42-year-old Jeremy Wakeley into custody on Wednesday. He has been charged with four counts of possession of child sexual exploitation material and one count of distribution of child sexual exploitation material.

The details surrounding the case aren’t too specific. A news release from the Attorney General’s Office says that at the time of Wakeley’s arrest, he was “employed as a bus driver with a company that contracts with local schools.” There is no evidence of any local victims.

“Parents deserve to know that my team is working overtime to protect Idaho’s children. I want to thank our law enforcement partners for their help with this arrest,” Attorney General Raul Labrador says in the release.

Multiple agencies were involved in the investigation, including Caldwell Police Department, the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, Nampa Police Department, Meridian Police Department, and Homeland Security Investigations.

Wakeley is being held in the Canyon County Jail.

Those with any information that might be helpful on this, or any other child exploitation case, are encouraged to call local police or the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit. The number for ICAC is 208-947-8700. You can also call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.