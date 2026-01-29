Twin Falls School District students hold walkout in anti-ICE protest - East Idaho News

TWIN FALLS (KMVT/KSVT) — Hundreds of students from Canyon Ridge High School and Twin Falls High School walked out in protest of recent events in Minneapolis and actions by ICE.

Canyon Ridge students started around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, carrying signs down North College Road toward Blue Lakes Boulevard North and chanting anti-ICE messages. Students then marched down Pole Line Road and Fillmore Street before heading toward Washington.

About noon, the group headed to Twin Falls High School to gather more students. The group then marched south on Locust Street North and protested at the Five Points intersection.

Eva Craner, the director of public relations for the Twin Falls School District, said that the students who participated in the protest may be marked truant.

“Students who leave school for any reason are marked absent, and if a parent does not verify the absence within 24 hours, the student is then marked truant,” Craner said. “Tuancy can result in disciplinary action. Typically, for a first offense, that would be a day of in-school suspension.”