Two arrested after hammer attack and gunfire erupt during attempted burglary - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — An attempted burglary resulted in a homeowner being struck in the head with a hammer, shots fired, and two men being charged in the incident.

Kaden Ray Taylor, 23, and Brian Artjom Grimes, 19, both of Idaho Falls, are facing charges for felony burglary and aggravated battery.

According to a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called just after 10 p.m. Tuesday to a man who was attacked by suspects taking items from a trailer on the 9000 block of 5th West.

Once deputies arrived, the victim told them that he was alerted by his doorbell camera, which showed people dressed in masks attempting to open his front door.

Going outside to confront them, the victim reported that he was hit in the back of the head with a hammer. He then fought with the suspects as he attempted to get back into his home.

Once inside, the victim obtained a handgun and saw two people outside who were carrying hammer-like objects. The victim fired several rounds in the direction of the suspects while they ran back to a getaway vehicle.

Searching the property, the victim found a trailer that had been broken into and told deputies that he had been having property disputes with an inmate at the Bonneville County Jail.

The victim believes the inmate is involved somehow in the attempted theft and attack.

Reviewing video conversations between the inmate and another man that took place before the incident, deputies learned the two were talking about the victim and his address.

Grimes was identified as one of the suspects and a search began for him and his vehicle. Deputies found Grimes’s vehicle near the intersection of Sunnyside Road and Nathan Drive around midnight.

A traffic stop was conducted. Grimes and Taylor were found inside. A search of the vehicle yielded masks and clothing that matched the victim’s description, along with tools and other items believed to be stolen.

Grimes and Taylor were booked into the Bonneville County Jail.

The victim was treated at the scene by Idaho Falls Ambulance, where he sustained minor injuries from the attack.

Grimes had previously been arrested in May and charged after he allegedly stole an SUV and crashed it later that day.

Deputies say potential charges for other people involved in Wednesday’s incident are pending.