2–vehicle rollover crash near Inkom blocks traffic for 5 hours - East Idaho News

INKOM – Two people were hospitalized after a two-vehicle rollover crash along Interstate 15 near Inkom Saturday night.

It happened a little after 6 p.m. at milepost 59 in the southbound lane, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.

An 84-year-old man from Helena, Montana, whose name was not specified, was pulling a travel trailer in his Ford F-150. A 29-year-old woman from Grace rear-ended the travel trailer with her Jeep Cherokee, causing it flip over into the median.

ISP reports the man was wearing a seatbelt, but the woman was not. It’s not clear what the extent of their injuries were, but an ambulance crew took both of them to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

The highway was closed for five hours while ISP investigated the crash.

ISP is grateful to Bannock County Search and Rescue and the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office for its help on scene.