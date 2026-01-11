Two-month-old baby diagnosed with rare genetic condition - East Idaho News

IDAHO FALLS — A local two-month-old baby has a road full of unknowns ahead of her after being diagnosed with a rare genetic condition.

Kira Davidson, of Idaho Falls, is a single mother of a one-year-old son and two-month-old daughter. During her pregnancy with her daughter, Rome, she said she had complications, including four placental abruptions, which is when the placenta separates from the uterine wall before delivery.

“I was in and out of the hospital even when I was pregnant,” Davidson told EastIdahoNews.com.

On Nov. 5, 2025, Davidson delivered her daughter at 38 weeks and three days. Rome weighed 6 pounds 4 ounces and was 18 inches long.

“She was really hard to feed with a bottle,” Davidson recalled. “She would take a couple of milliliters when we would feed her … At the time, we still didn’t know anything (was wrong). We just thought she hasn’t quite figured out how to take a bottle.”

Davidson said Rome lost weight and was admitted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center when she had dropped down to 5 pounds 5 ounces. Rome had a nasogastric tube inserted, which is a feeding tube that’s placed through the nose.

Tests were ran and a genetic test ended up revealing that Rome has a condition called Cri du chat syndrome, which is a rare chromosomal disorder caused by a missing piece of genetic material on part of chromosome five.

“Cri du chat syndrome, that’s French. In English, it’s a cat like cry, is what it means. She does have the high-pitch cry,” Davidson stated. “She has the small head, small jaw, her muscles are really, really tight. She has a higher level of the Cri du chat syndrome, so more of that chromosome five … is missing than most.”

Kira Davidson with her daughter Rome. | Courtesy Kira Davidson

Davidson said her daughter has a higher risk for cancer, staff infections, eye problems, heart problems, and she will have a skeletal survey done to find out if she has dwarfism.

She said Rome will probably need physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy her entire life.

“She has to have ultrasounds on her kidneys and heart every three months. She has to follow up with neurology, we’re currently on the waiting list for that, and she has to see endocrinology in March,” Davidson said.

She added, “A lot of it is completely unknown at this time. We’re still trying to figure a lot out. … It’s basically a waiting game to see is she going to be able to walk? Is she going to have to have a walker? Is she going to be nonverbal? Is she going to talk? Is it going to take longer for her to do those things or is she just not ever going to do them?”

Rome requires frequent care at Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City. Davidson doesn’t have her own vehicle, so she relies on other people for transportation. Although this has all been difficult, she is grateful for the positive support system around her.

A GoFundMe was created to help with travel, lodging costs and the medical and feeding supplies Rome will need. To donate, click here.

Courtesy Kira Davidson

Courtesy Kira Davidson