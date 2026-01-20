 Utah man accused of robbing Maverik at knifepoint so he could nab Slim Jims - East Idaho News
Utah man accused of robbing Maverik at knifepoint so he could nab Slim Jims

MJ Jewkes, ABC4

Slim Jim and police lights
Photo illustration with assets from Envato and Wikimedia Commons user Fend
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Salt Lake City man was arrested Monday evening after allegedly robbing a gas station at knifepoint. His alleged target: Slim Jims.

William B. Brown, 46, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on a first-degree felony charge for aggravated robbery, along with a second-degree misdemeanor charge for drug possession.

Police say Brown walked to the register of a Maverik near 500 East 300 South carrying three Slim Jim meat sticks and a lighter. He then allegedly “grabbed the items off the counter” without purchasing them.

According to charging documents, Brown was holding a two-inch silver knife during the incident.

Video footage reportedly shows him approach the counter and place the items down before walking away. He then returns with “what appeared to be a blade,” and grabs the items.

During a search warrant, police say they found box cutter blades, a lighter, burnt straws and a used syringe.

Brown was booked with a request he be held without bail.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

