Utah man accused of robbing Maverik at knifepoint so he could nab Slim Jims - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A Salt Lake City man was arrested Monday evening after allegedly robbing a gas station at knifepoint. His alleged target: Slim Jims.

William B. Brown, 46, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on a first-degree felony charge for aggravated robbery, along with a second-degree misdemeanor charge for drug possession.

Police say Brown walked to the register of a Maverik near 500 East 300 South carrying three Slim Jim meat sticks and a lighter. He then allegedly “grabbed the items off the counter” without purchasing them.

According to charging documents, Brown was holding a two-inch silver knife during the incident.

Video footage reportedly shows him approach the counter and place the items down before walking away. He then returns with “what appeared to be a blade,” and grabs the items.

During a search warrant, police say they found box cutter blades, a lighter, burnt straws and a used syringe.

Brown was booked with a request he be held without bail.

Charges are allegations only. All arrested persons are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.