Utah man charged after he was caught allegedly having sex with local 12-year-old girl - East Idaho News

POCATELLO — An 18-year-old Utah man is facing lewd conduct and rape charges after he was caught allegedly having sex with a 12-year-old girl by a family friend.

Eli Luke Rivas faces felony charges for felony lewd conduct with a minor under 16, rape of a victim under 16 and possession of a controlled substance. He was also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

If he is found guilty, he faces up to life in prison.

According to court documents, on Jan. 12, officers with the Pocatello Police Department were called to assist the county’s probation department to help search the home of a probationer.

This was due to the probationer harboring a runaway, which violated his probation by having visitors at the home.

The runaway was also on probation and had run from her home. Her family had tracked her location on her mobile phone.

The probationer’s mother had called juvenile probation and informed them that an adult man had sex with a juvenile girl at the residence.

The mother learned about the incident when her friend went to the residence to allow maintenance people into the property. She discovered the man having sex with the victim. The friend reported to the mother that the victim looked very young.

Once officers arrived at the residence, the man was identified as Rivas, a resident of Utah. Rivas had been staying at the home for over a week. The document does not mention which city in Utah Rivas is from.

Rivas was detained and interviewed at the Pocatello Police Department. During the interview, Rivas was read his Miranda rights and spoke with officers.

The court document states Rivas admitted to having unprotected sex with the victim. Rivas’s clothing was seized, and DNA swabs were taken.

Rivas told officers that he thought the victim was graduating this year and was either 16 or 17 years of age.

The victim was taken to Portneuf Medical Center, where a sexual assault examination was completed, and it was confirmed that she was 12 years old.

During a search of the home, a black backpack was found, where nine pre-rolled marijuana joints were found, four marijuana vapes, and a white cylinder that contained Adderall. According to the complaint, the Adderall was unlawfully possessed.

Rivas is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 27 before Magistrate Judge Carol Jarman.

Though Rivas has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.