Utah mom who lost both legs in crash helps another mother begin the same journey - East Idaho News

SALT LAKE CITY (KSL)— A Utah mother who survived a horrific crash that cost her both legs is now helping another Utah mom face the same unimaginable reality — and showing her that life can still be full, active and meaningful.

Four years ago, Heather Van Boerum, was walking into a Costco in Murray when everything changed. A driver lost control in the parking lot, pinning her between two vehicles. The devastating crash took both of her legs below the knee.

Today, at 54, Heather is thriving — and using her strength to lift others.

“I’ve got some new ankles right now that are great,” Heather said with a smile to KSL as she pointed at her new prosthetics.

Despite the life‑altering injuries she suffered on Dec. 20, 2021, Heather’s positivity remains unshaken. She calls her recovery challenging, but said her mindset made all the difference.

“So far, so good,” she said.

Now, Heather is sharing her story with 61‑year‑old Tamera Kendrick of Logan — another Utah mother of five who experienced a remarkably similar trauma.

Courtesy Kendrick family

In November, Tamera survived a violent crash while traveling in Florida. She lost her left leg and is currently recovering at a rehabilitation center in Idaho. The two connected through FaceTime, forming a quick bond between each other.

“My gratitude for life has gone through the roof,” Heather told Tamera during their FaceTime conversation.

“You are in our community now, whether you like it or not,” Heather told her Tamera.

Heather Van Boerum speaks with Tamera Kendrick through FaceTime on Jan. 5, 2026. | Dan Rascon, KSL

Even while navigating rehab from a wheelchair, Tamera’s optimism shines through.

“I’m trying to be the happiest, the best I can be,” she said. “I realize I’m part of a miracle.”

Heather knows firsthand what the road ahead looks like — and insists that losing a limb does not mean losing an active life. She’s living proof, often seen biking and staying on the move.

“Just live an active, full life,” she encouraged.

Heather believes movement, purpose and community are essential to healing — mentally and physically.

“It helps in every way — in our mental and our physical,” she said. “We are going to excel much better if we’re moving forward faster.”

Tamera is scheduled to receiving her prosthetic leg on Tuesday. She’s excited and hopeful that, if all goes well, she’ll be able to return home to Logan within a week or two.