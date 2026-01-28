Vandalism to sewer manhole in Blackfoot causing problems for homeowners - East Idaho News

BLACKFOOT – An act of vandalism to a sewer manhole in Blackfoot is causing blockages in the sewer line, and city officials want to know who’s responsible.

In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, the city says the vandalism happened sometime between last Friday, Jan. 23, and Monday, Jan. 26. The manhole is on Hill View Drive, just off East Walker Street.

“Someone intentionally broke the manhole lid and filled the opening with sand, which caused blockages in the sewer line. As a result, homes in that area experienced sewage draining issues and backups, leading to costly repairs and hardship for our residents,” the city says in the post.

Blackfoot Police are canvassing the area in search of Ring doorbell footage or any information to help them find the responsible party. City officials say this type of vandalism “can be considered an act of domestic terrorism and prosecuted under federal law.”

While the motivation behind the vandalism is unclear, authorities are urging those with concerns about city operations to reach out directly.

“Constructive conversations help us improve our community, while vandalism only harms the very neighborhoods we all care about. Let’s work together to keep our neighborhoods safe,” the post reads. “Please stay alert, report suspicious activity, and help us eliminate vandalism in our community.”

Those with information that helps solve this case need to call Blackfoot City Hall at (208) 785-8600. You can also report it online here.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to the Blackfoot Police Department for additional information. Updates will be provided as we receive them.