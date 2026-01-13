Volunteers breathe sigh of relief after missing 12-year-old Oklahoma boy is found safe - East Idaho News

CHICKASHA, Okla. (KOCO) — A collective sigh of relief was felt in Chickasha, as 12-year-old Ryan “RJ” Davis was found alive on Sunday after being missing for more than a week.

The United Cajun Navy, a nonprofit organization, located RJ in a shelter north of Cement, Oklahoma, not far from the property where he lived with his mother and stepfather, Kimberly and George Cole.

“Whatever we can do to help a child, we’re going to do it,” said Thomas Gentile, a volunteer with the United Cajun Navy. “If you have a skill set and you’re able to apply it, especially for a good cause and anything that helps children.”

Ryan “RJ” Davis was reported missing on Jan. 2. Local police and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation asked for help in locating the boy, and volunteers with a Texas nonprofit organization found the 12-year-old on Sunday at an Oklahoma shelter. | Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation via CNN

In the days following RJ’s discovery, George and Kimberly Cole were charged with multiple offenses, including abuse and sexual abuse. Hunter McKee from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the agency is working closely with the Department of Human Services to ensure RJ is placed in a safe home.

“The OSBI and the Chickasha Police Department, we’re going to work closely with DHS to make sure that RJ is put into a safe home, which he deserves at this time moving forward, of course,” McKee said.

After appearing in court on Monday, George attempted to take his own life in his jail cell. He survived and was taken to the hospital for further testing.

The community, including residents of Chickasha and surrounding Grady and Caddo counties, had spent the weekend searching for RJ, and his safe return was met with a collective sigh of relief.

“I was worried that he was no longer — I thought, you know, chances are slim, but kept hoping and praying,” said Vaughn Craddock, a neighbor.

Both suspects are expected to return to court in April.