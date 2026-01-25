Want to learn about Idaho’s Open Meeting Law? Attend this free training. - East Idaho News

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Residents seeking more information on Idaho’s Open Meeting Law can attend a free training on the subject on Tuesday.

The nonprofit Idahoans for Openness in Government will host the workshop, which is open to all members of the public, at 10 a.m. Mountain time, 9 a.m. Pacific time on Tuesday in the Lincoln Auditorium of the Idaho State Capitol Building in Boise. A livestream of the workshop will also be available in partnership with Idaho Public Television at idahoptv.org/insession.

According to an IDOG press release, the lead presenters for the Open Meeting Law session will be Andy Snook, general counsel for Gov. Brad Little; IDOG President Betsy Russell; and former longtime chief deputy Idaho attorney general Brian Kane, assisted by Idaho State Controller Brandon Woolf.

Journalist Betsy Z. Russell asks a candidate question during the Idaho Public Television’s Idaho Supreme Court debate on May 6, 2016. (Photo by Otto Kitsinger)

“We believe that we all benefit when the public, the media and government officials are fully aware of the public’s rights to access government information and observe the conduct of the public’s business,” Russell said in the press release.

Participants are asked to register in advance of the workshop at www.openidaho.org or by calling the State Controller’s Office at 208-334-3100, ext. 0. Questions for the panelists from the public will be taken via email and in person as time allows.

“Within a few days after the completion of each session, the full recording will be posted online at IDOG’s website, www.openidaho.org, for future public viewing,” the IDOG press release said. “Full video and slide presentations from the first three workshops in the series, which focused on campaign finance, access to state and local government financial data, and public records, is available on the site now.”

Disclosure: Idaho Capital Sun editor Christina Lords is a member of Idahoans for Openness in Government.