WATCH: Thousands ring in new year with potato drop, fireworks show and rail jam competition at Idaho Capitol - East Idaho News

BOISE (KIVI) Happy New Year Idaho! 2026 is here and thousands of people rang in the new year at the 13th annual Idaho Potato Drop in front of the state capitol building.

“I love bringing in the new year with everybody in Boise. The energy’s insane.” said Sean Hancock.

With 2026 being America’s 250th birthday, an extra special red, white and blue display honored our nation’s history and armed forces, lasting 20 minutes.

Leading up to midnight, young skiers and snowboarders showed their skills at the rail jam competition, including 15-year-old skier Theo Grant.

“Had more than a blast. It was the greatest time ever. I love competitions. It gets you amped up and the crowd out here is amazing, and just what a great event, and skiing is my passion,” said Grant.