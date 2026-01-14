'We weren't alone': Family shares miraculous story of survival in Michigan church attack - East Idaho News

GRAND BLANC, Mich. — A family who escaped the horrific attack on a Latter-day Saints congregation in Michigan says they believe divine intervention saved their lives.

On a beautiful September Sunday, Bridger and Lindsey Frampton were sitting in the middle aisle of the chapel with their five children, ranging in age from 13 years old to 8 months old, when a truck suddenly smashed into the building. Moments later, gunfire erupted and flames engulfed the church.

“I saw the gun. I just remember thinking, ‘How is this happening?'” Lindsey Frampton told KSL. “I was screaming. It was on purpose — to get out of the chapel.”

Bridger Frampton, an emergency room doctor and flight surgeon for the National Guard, ran outside thinking it was a medical emergency.

“I never put a car hitting the building and a gunman together,” he said.

In this image taken from video released by Julie J, @Malkowski6April, Massive flames and smoke rise from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Grand Blanc, Michigan, about 50 miles north of Detroit, on Sept. 28, 2025. | Julie J, @Malkowski6April via AP

As bullets flew and smoke filled the hallways, Lindsey Frampton had a hold of their 8-month-old son, but the Framptons’ four other children were missing. Lindsey Frampton described the terror:

“Probably the worst feeling I’ve ever felt in my whole life. Helpless. I assumed worst-case scenario because there was a lot of gunfire,” she said.

Miraculously, 5-year-old Maverick appeared at his mother’s feet.

“I was literally two steps inside that door, and Maverick was right in front of me, which is crazy,” she said.

Bridger Frampton kept searching for the others, even as fire spread.

“I look into the chapel and I see the back pews are on fire — like it is a huge raging fire,” he said.

Through it all, he said he felt guided.

“There was no doubt in my mind. I could feel my grandpa with me. I could feel people with us,” he said. “I don’t like to make quick decisions, but in that setting, I knew exactly what I needed to do without hesitation.”

Finally, the remaining children were found hiding in the nearby woods.”I know that while they were hiding in the woods, there were probably angels around them,” Lindsey Frampton said through tears. “Relief — like unbelievable relief.”

Bridger Frampton and his children are reunited nearly six days after being separated during a mass shooting and fire at a Latter-day Saint church building in Grand Blanc, Mich., on Sept. 28, 2025. Frampton had been hospitalized for injuries caused by smoke inhalation. | Courtesy Frampton family

Bridger Frampton spent six days in the hospital for smoke inhalation. The family said their survival is nothing short of miraculous.

“Everybody (in our family) was just like protected, and nobody can explain how or why,” 13-year-old Brytton said.

The Framptons were sure the death toll from this attack would be much higher than four, and those injured would be much higher than nine. That’s why they believe their survival is just one of the many miraculous stories from that terrifying day in Grand Blanc.

“There is a lot of emotions — thankfulness that so many people made it out OK,” Lindsey Frampton said.

The FBI said the violent attack was motivated by “anti-religious beliefs” against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

