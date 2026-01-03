 Winter conditions contribute to 7 vehicle crash on ID-31 - East Idaho News
Winter conditions contribute to 7 vehicle crash on ID-31

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

VICTOR — Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision which occurred on Saturday, Jan. 3 on Idaho Highway 31 in Teton County.

The incident happened at 11 a.m. at mile marker 15.5.

A Nissan Titan was traveling south on ID-31. The driver, a 31-year-old man from Peru, driving too fast for the winter conditions, attempted to pass another vehicle.

A chain reaction crash occurred involving six other vehicles:

  • A Ford Bronco, driven by a 25-year-old woman from Victor
  • A GMC Acadia, driven by a 39-year-old man from Quincy, Washington
  • A Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 51-year-old man from Driggs
  • A Dodge Ram, driven by a 50-year-old woman from Wilson, Wyoming
  • A Ford F150, driven by a 28-year-old man from Idaho Falls
  • A Toyota van, driven by a 34-year-old man from Syracuse, Utah

All drivers were wearing their seatbelts and were not transported.

Traffic on ID-31 was blocked in both directions for approximately two and a half hours, allowing emergency responders to assist those involved and clear the scene.

