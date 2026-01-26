Woman arrested for allegedly stealing car with baby in backseat - East Idaho News

CHUBBUCK — A local woman who allegedly stole a car with a baby in the backseat has been arrested.

According to a Facebook post from the Chubbuck Police Department, officers arrested Rikki Johnson, 37, in connection with an alleged vehicle theft that took place Sunday night. A silver Kia Sorento with a 1-year-old child in the back seat was reported stolen from a residence in the city of Chubbuck.

Approximately 10 minutes later, a family member found the vehicle on Hiline Road, north of Reservation Road, with the baby “still sound asleep in the backseat.”

“We are beyond grateful that the involved child was found safe and sound and quickly reunited with family,” says the police department in the post.

The police department says that it conducted an investigation, which ultimately led to the arrest of Johnson, who has been charged with felony grand theft, as well as an outstanding misdemeanor drug-related warrant. The post says that additional charges will be reviewed by the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office.

In the post, the department thanks the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Hall Police Department, Idaho State Police, and the Pocatello Police Department, as well as the involved family, for their assistance with the investigation.

“Out of consideration for the involved family and the integrity of this (ongoing) investigation, no further information will be released by the department at this time.”