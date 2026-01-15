Woman preparing to serve Latter-day Saint mission found dead in southern Utah - East Idaho News

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A 19-year-old woman who was reported missing on Tuesday has been found dead.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Nicole Bennett, 19, was reported missing by family and friends. It was reported to the sheriff’s office that her vehicle was located at the Red Cliffs Recreation Area trailhead.

Sgt. Jacob Paul with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office told ABC4 that the family reported that they figured she’d gone on a hike.

Search and rescue crews began searching the area. Search and rescue units and the local DPS helicopter were on scene until 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The search began again at approximately 7 a.m.

At approximately 7:07 a.m. on Wednesday, the dispatch center received a call stating that someone had found Bennett’s body. Paul said that she was actually located by a family member.

Paul said that it is still under investigation, but the preliminary findings indicate that it was accidental, and that she fell.

“Unfortunately, this area is treacherous, and it can be dangerous at times,” Paul said.

At the time of her disappearance, Bennett was preparing to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was called to serve in Italy.

This is an active investigation with deputies and investigators currently on scene. The public is being asked to avoid the area at this time.

Joseph Degolyer contributed to this reporting.