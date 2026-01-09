Woman 'trying to be a mermaid' allegedly attacks Louisiana deputy - East Idaho News

MARION, Louisiana — A woman who aimed to become a mythological sea creature is no longer enjoying the freedom of the water, a Louisiana sheriff’s office says.

In November, deputies from the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in the Linville community of Marion after getting a trespassing complaint. The caller said a female neighbor was standing in the driveway screaming after being previously told not to trespass on the caller’s property, according to a social media post from the sheriff’s office.

A deputy arrived to find the woman — identified as Erin Elizabeth Sutton, 41, of Marion — skinny-dipping in a pond on the property, the sheriff’s office said. The deputy told Sutton to get out of the pond, and Sutton allegedly refused at first, saying she was “trying to be a mermaid.”

After more commands from the deputy, Sutton got out of the pond. Due to cold temperatures, emergency medical services were called to evaluate her.

After a blanket was provided, the deputy tried to get Sutton to step inside a home to warm up, and Sutton suddenly charged toward the deputy, according to the sheriff’s office. She refused to comply with the deputy’s commands, and the deputy deployed a Taser, which the sheriff’s office said had no effect.

The deputy took Sutton to the ground, where she allegedly continued to resist and kicked and punched the deputy. When she was finally restrained, EMS transported her to the hospital. On the way there, the aspiring mermaid threatened to kill deputies and paramedics.

Due to Sutton’s need for medical treatment, warrants were issued for her arrest at a later time. On Tuesday, she surrendered herself to deputies.

Sutton has been charged with three counts of resisting an officer with force or violence, two counts of public intimidation, battery of a police officer, disturbing the peace/drunkenness, and criminal trespassing. Her bond was set at $62,000.