Women's March at the Idaho State Capitol puts spotlight on abortion and healthcare rights - East Idaho News

BOISE (KIVI) — The Women of Idaho organization helped put together this year’s Women’s March — a rally where hundreds of Idahoans came to speak out against laws, policies and rhetoric of many local lawmakers, state leaders and the current presidential administration.

“I think that this march is really a place of empowerment for voices that aren’t usually heard here in Idaho,” said Abigail Wallace, a student who spoke at the Women’s March.

This year’s theme is “Feminist Power is People’s Power.”

“So by saying “Feminist Power is People’s Power,” we’re trying to highlight the fact that when we empower women, we empower our society as a whole,” said Wallace.

“A major component of this March was getting awareness out about the ballot initiative to reinstate abortion as healthcare in Idaho,” said an event organizer.

In addition to abortion and health care rights, LGBTQ+ rights and education were in the spotlight.

Idaho News 6 also spoke with people who came to protest the Women’s March, many from a local pro-life group who support Idaho’s laws restricting abortions.

“We’re also here to advocate for the women who have been aborted throughout the country. So if we’re here to March for Women and advocate for women’s rights – that’s why we’re here,” said DJ Parham, with the White Rose Resistance.