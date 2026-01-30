Working out at new functional fitness gym in Ammon is a 'Psychotic Addiction' for members - East Idaho News

AMMON – Nikki and Derrick Roberts found a workout program they enjoyed several years ago, and they say they’re addicted to it. That led them to open their own fitness gym.

Psychotic Addictions Gym opened in November at 2825 East 14th North in Ammon, inside an 1,800-square-foot industrial building near iJump. The couple held a grand opening celebration earlier this month.

In a conversation with EastIdahoNews.com, Nikki describes it as a 24/7 functional fitness gym.

“It’s a gym built (for people) to move,” Nikki says. “You’re not going to go in there and just sit on a machine. We do have bikes, rowers (and dumbbells), but no cable machines.”

Nikki says the gym appeals to a niche crowd, but for those who know what it is and how to use it, it’s an enjoyable experience.

Equipment inside Psychotic Addictions Gym in Ammon. | Courtesy Nikki Roberts

Nine different workout programs are available to help members get started. They can follow those programs or do their own thing.

Nikki and her husband moved back to the area from Meridian in 2020 and found a remote trainer in Utah to help them get in shape. They were looking for something they could do with minimal equipment.

“I wanted to be able to climb a rope more than once, I wanted to be able to do strict pull-ups,” says Nikki.

They’ve stuck with it for the last five years, and she says they’re “addicted to the results.”

“I wanted to be stronger and fitter, and this has definitely done it!” she says.

Through the years, Nikki says many people have seen how intense their workouts are and said they’re “crazy for doing that.” That’s how they came up with the gym’s name.

“You’re a little bit crazy to do what we do, but you just keep going back because you’re addicted to the results,” Nikki says.

She says they’re thrilled to have a space where other people can get a good workout.

Nikki says it would be great if the business took off and they could open another location. But for now, they’re focused on serving customers at this location.

“We’re not going to have 300 people coming in because the space is just not big enough,” she says. “We want to make sure people have room to do what they want when they want to do it. We want it to be a small, tight-knit community.”

To sign up or learn more, visit the website.