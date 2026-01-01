Wyoming legislator who allegedly 'drinks while driving for anxiety' arrested - East Idaho News

CHEYENNE, Wyoming (WyoFile) — Rep. Bill Allemand, R-Midwest, was arrested over the weekend and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, court records show.

A Johnson County Sheriff’s Office deputy pulled over Allemand at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Millers Travel Center in Buffalo for suspicious driving, according to a police report.

After the officer found an open can of beer in the center console alongside four unopened beers and a loaded pistol on the front passenger seat, Allemand admitted to drinking two beers 15 minutes before the stop, according to the report.

The “driver also admitted that he drinks while driving for anxiety,” Deputy Caleb Campbell wrote in the report.

Before being pulled over, Allemand had “started from a stop almost striking a vehicle approaching from the West,” according to the report. He then allegedly stopped abruptly prior to impact.

Allemand failed a field sobriety test and “had significant difficulty getting in and out of patrol vehicle requiring Deputy to support the driver as to not let him fall,” the report states.

Allemand did not respond to WyoFile’s request for comment by press time.

Since 2023, Allemand has represented House District 58, which encompasses a central section of northern Natrona County. He is a member of the Wyoming Freedom Caucus, a group of Republicans who won control of the House in 2024.

In the 2025 legislative session, Allemand sponsored a successful bill to clarify in state statute that gunning prairie dogs and some other species from trucks is legal on private land in Wyoming.

Allemand has been a staunch opponent of a proposal to build a nuclear microreactor manufacturing plant on the outskirts of Bar Nunn. Ultimately, California-based Radiant Industries, citing Wyoming’s ban on spent nuclear fuel waste, scrapped its plans near Bar Nunn and said it would build a manufacturing plant in Tennessee instead.

A jury trial has been set for May 1 following Allemand’s arrest, court records show.

A portion of the police report is illegible. A message left with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office records personnel was not returned by press time.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.