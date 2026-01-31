Yellowstone National Park to extend fishing season on 3 rivers - East Idaho News

The following is a news release from Yellowstone National Park.

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. — Starting this year, Yellowstone National Park will extend the fishing season on three rivers in the park. The following waterways, located in the west side of the park, will open May 1 for fishing access, weeks in advance of the standard fishing season:

Firehole River (see map): The Firehole River and all associated tributaries downstream to the confluence with the Gibbon River at Madison Junction.

Gibbon River (see map): The Gibbon River and all associated tributaries from the bridge on the Grand Loop Road at the Norris Campground entrance downstream to the confluence with the Firehole River at Madison Junction.

Madison River (see map): The Madison River and all associated tributaries from the Montana-Wyoming state line upstream to the confluence with the Gibbon and Firehole rivers at Madison Junction.

The Madison River from the Montana-Wyoming state line downstream to the park boundary near the West Entrance in West Yellowstone, Montana, is open to fishing year-round (see map).

The fishing season on these sections of the Firehole, Gibbon, and Madison rivers will end Oct. 31, the same date as the standard fishing season in the park. Temporary, partial, or full fishing closures typically occur later in the fishing season on these three waterways due to warm water temperatures and low river flows. The earlier opening date of May 1 will align fishing access with more optimal angling and water conditions. No adverse impacts to the fisheries are anticipated with this extension. Water temperature and flow data for park waterways is available at Water Data for the Nation.

Most other fishing areas in the park will continue to be available during the standard fishing season, which is from the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend through Oct. 31 each year. Learn more about fishing in Yellowstone — including information about fishing areas, regulations and permits — here on the park’s website.