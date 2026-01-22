You have to see this! Man rescues two toddlers who wandered onto road - East Idaho News

A HEROIC RESCUE — A father of five is being called a hero after rescuing two toddlers that walked onto a busy Florida road.

John Brittingham was driving through Brevard County on Jan. 11, 2026, when he noticed two little girls in the road. His dashcam video recorded the moment Brittingham quickly sprang into action.

Footage shows him running in the road and holding his arm out trying to halt traffic. He runs over to the girl in the middle of the road and scoops her up in his arms. The other girl, who was closest to the sidewalk, was standing still in front of a car that was stopped in the lane.

The little girl extends her arms out to be picked up as Brittingham approaches her. He then picks her up and with both toddlers in his arms, he gets them off the street.

“That specific area of A1A is super dangerous. It’s four lanes wide,” Brittingham said to WESH. “I had a split second to decide how to do everything and pull it off and grab them. Once I had both of them, I knew it was over; they were safe. I didn’t stop looking for the parents until I handed them the kids.”

Brevard County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Tod Goodyear said, “From my understanding, the kids were put down for a nap, and the parents were here visiting relatives, actually staying in an Airbnb, and they thought the kids were asleep. Somehow, the kids had awoken and left from the premises, and then were found.”

Goodyear also said there was “no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved, and the girls were happy and healthy.”

Brittingham told WESH that he didn’t think to file a report with the sheriff’s office since he found the family and said the girls appeared safe. But he did share his dashcam video on social media to reportedly warn drivers in that area to slow down because he said oftentimes, people dart out in that area.

The family of the two toddlers will not face charges.