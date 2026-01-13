You have to see this! Powerful waves crash onto coastal road as cars try to escape - East Idaho News

BACK UP! — Intense waves crashed onto a coastal road in Italy this week forcing motorists to quickly get out of the way.

The incident happened on Jan. 10, 2026, in Scilla, Italy, and was caught on camera by Carmelo Magenta. The dramatic footage starts by showing two cars driving towards a tunnel — that reportedly links Scilla to a village called Chianalea — in the dark.

Powerful waves can be seen in the ocean making their way closer to the road. Within a matter of seconds, they then crash onto the road sending water all over the roadway and cutting off access to the tunnel.

One car begins to back straight up and appears to escape the water without much trouble. Video shows the other vehicle, that was closest to going inside the bridge first, struggle to escape.

The water appears to rock the vehicle as water also goes rushing over the top of the car. The video ends with the driver trying to turn the car completely around to escape the danger.

“It must’ve been wild to be in that car,” one viewer commented.

An Italian daily newspaper provided a glimpse of what exactly it looked like from the motorists point of view. Someone inside the vehicle closest to the bridge was recording just as the waves smashed onto the road. That video can be watched below or by clicking here.

Nobody was injured by the waves, according to reports.